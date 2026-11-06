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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sandy Spring Right Now
Sandy Spring neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like tools or want to get ready for the holidays, these are worth a look.
Black & Decker Air Compressor
Item: Black & Decker air compressor
Condition: Used, working condition (per poster)
Location: Brooke Rd, Sandy Spring, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
A used Black & Decker air compressor that still works, great for light projects, inflating tires, or using with air tools. Handy for a home garage or small workshop.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Heavy Duty Christmas Tree Stand
Item: Heavy duty Christmas tree stand
Condition: Not specified
Location: Brooke Rd, Sandy Spring, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
A sturdy green Christmas tree stand with red handles to help secure your tree in place. Good if you’re planning a real tree and want a solid base without buying new.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
High-Pressure Hose
Item: 3/8" high-pressure air compressor hose
Condition: Not specified
Location: Brooke Rd, Sandy Spring, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
A 3/8" air compressor hose with a maximum working pressure of 300 PSI. It originally came with a Husky brand compressor and has standard threads, so it should fit many common setups.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Sandy Spring tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.