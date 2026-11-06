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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sandy Spring Right Now

8 days ago

Sandy Spring neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like tools or want to get ready for the holidays, these are worth a look.

Black & Decker Air Compressor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6kJ8_1GoMIct000

Item: Black & Decker air compressor
Condition: Used, working condition (per poster)
Location: Brooke Rd, Sandy Spring, MD
Source: nextdoor.com

A used Black & Decker air compressor that still works, great for light projects, inflating tires, or using with air tools. Handy for a home garage or small workshop.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Heavy Duty Christmas Tree Stand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZeuM_1GoMIct000

Item: Heavy duty Christmas tree stand
Condition: Not specified
Location: Brooke Rd, Sandy Spring, MD
Source: nextdoor.com

A sturdy green Christmas tree stand with red handles to help secure your tree in place. Good if you’re planning a real tree and want a solid base without buying new.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

High-Pressure Hose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pv1OY_1GoMIct000

Item: 3/8" high-pressure air compressor hose
Condition: Not specified
Location: Brooke Rd, Sandy Spring, MD
Source: nextdoor.com

A 3/8" air compressor hose with a maximum working pressure of 300 PSI. It originally came with a Husky brand compressor and has standard threads, so it should fit many common setups.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Sandy Spring tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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