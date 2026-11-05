📅 Free all-ages dressage horse show on Nov. 8, 2026

📅 Free dressage horse show on November 8, 2026

The Potomac Valley Dressage Association Horse Show is happening on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 7:30 AM to 10:00 PM. The event is free and open to all ages.

This is a dressage competition and horse show, so it’s a good fit for horse lovers, families, and anyone curious about equestrian sports.

If you have questions about the show or entries, you can contact:

Show Manager – Julie Gross : 301-503-7709 , juliefross@comcast.net

: , Entry Secretary – Carolyn Del Grosso: 301-509-9566, mandcdelg@aol.com

The listing is hosted by Prince George’s County Parks & Recreation. Call or email the contacts above for full details on location at the park, schedule of rides, or how to get involved.