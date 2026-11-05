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📅 Free all-ages dressage horse show on Nov. 8, 2026
📅 Free dressage horse show on November 8, 2026
The Potomac Valley Dressage Association Horse Show is happening on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 7:30 AM to 10:00 PM. The event is free and open to all ages.
This is a dressage competition and horse show, so it’s a good fit for horse lovers, families, and anyone curious about equestrian sports.
If you have questions about the show or entries, you can contact:
- Show Manager – Julie Gross: 301-503-7709, juliefross@comcast.net
- Entry Secretary – Carolyn Del Grosso: 301-509-9566, mandcdelg@aol.com
The listing is hosted by Prince George’s County Parks & Recreation. Call or email the contacts above for full details on location at the park, schedule of rides, or how to get involved.
More Info: Potomac Valley Dressage Association Horse Show | A...
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