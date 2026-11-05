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Prince George's County

📅 Free all-ages art exhibition runs Nov 16–Jan 9

6 days ago
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📅 Free art exhibition: Craftsmen Group – A Visual History

Check out “Craftsmen Group: A Visual History”, a free art exhibition that kicks off the Icons of the DMV season.

  • Dates: Monday, November 16, 2026 – Saturday, January 9, 2027
  • Cost: Free
  • Ages: All ages welcome
  • Category: Arts, Exhibition, Free

The show looks at how technical skill in art connects with community history and legacy.

If you enjoy local arts or want a no-cost cultural outing with family or friends, add these dates to your calendar and plan a visit sometime during the exhibition run in Prince George’s County.

More Info: Craftsmen Group: A Visual History | Activities & E...

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