📅 Free all-ages art exhibition runs Nov 16–Jan 9

📅 Free art exhibition: Craftsmen Group – A Visual History

Check out “Craftsmen Group: A Visual History”, a free art exhibition that kicks off the Icons of the DMV season.

Dates: Monday, November 16, 2026 – Saturday, January 9, 2027

Cost: Free

Ages: All ages welcome

welcome Category: Arts, Exhibition, Free

The show looks at how technical skill in art connects with community history and legacy.

If you enjoy local arts or want a no-cost cultural outing with family or friends, add these dates to your calendar and plan a visit sometime during the exhibition run in Prince George’s County.