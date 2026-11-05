📅 Power Athletics cheerleading showcase Nov. 21, 2026

📅 Cheerleading showcase in November

A cheerleading event, Power Athletics Season 8 – GR8TNESS Lives Here, is scheduled for November 21, 2026, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

It’s listed as a cheerleading showcase with tickets priced from $30–$56, and there is advance ticket discount pricing available.

If you’re interested in attending, plan to buy tickets in advance to take advantage of the discount pricing. For more details about the program and tickets, visit www.powerathleticsmd.com.