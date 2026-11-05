💻 Suitland-Silver Hill IT Jobs: Multiple High-Clearance Roles

Suitland-Silver Hill is buzzing with cleared tech work, especially around federal data, AI, and secure networks. If you’re into mission-focused IT, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ignite IT

Ignite IT Location: Suitland, MD (supporting U.S. Census Bureau)

(supporting U.S. Census Bureau) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the Census Bureau’s AWS-based LLM Autocoder running smoothly. You’ll own ML/DevOps pipelines, CI/CD, monitoring, and incident response for large-scale survey and LLM workloads, with strong benefits like 401(k) match, health, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: A&M Technologies, Inc.

Location: Suitland, MD (on-site, secure facility)

(on-site, secure facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and maintain secure DoD/government networks, working hands-on with routers, switches, firewalls, and enterprise protocols (TCP/IP, VLANs, VPNs, OSPF/BGP). You’ll need an active TS/SCI with CI Poly and solid network engineering/design experience.

Employer: Altamira Technologies (listed via FOTOMILL STUDIOS LIMITED)

(listed via FOTOMILL STUDIOS LIMITED) Location: Remote / Joint Base Andrews (occasional meetings)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $164,000 (anticipated range)

Lead quality and testing for data products, acting as the bridge between engineers and data consumers. You’ll test APIs and data pipelines (Postman, SQL, Python), manage data documentation, and champion data mesh adoption; SECRET clearance required with ability to obtain TS/SCI.

Employer: Bureau of Economic Analysis

Location: Suitland, MD

Type: Full-time Federal (Band 3 / GS-11 equivalent)

Salary: Not listed (federal GS-11 equivalent band)

Work on a SQL-based central processing system, analyze economic statistics, and create data reports/visuals using tools like SQL, SAS, Stata, R, Python, Tableau, or Power BI. Requires a related degree (math, stats, CS, data science, etc.) and meets direct-hire criteria; USA Hire assessment due within 48 hours after 11/12/2026 closing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many federal and cleared employers hire for related roles once they spot a strong resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.