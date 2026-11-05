🛒 National Harbor Retail: Multiple Part-Time Roles With Perks

National Harbor’s shops and galleries are busy and hiring, with several part-time roles that mix customer service, retail, and a bit of fun. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: National Harbor, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.30 – $17.10/hour

Help keep the store running smoothly by handling shipments, stocking the sales floor, and packing customer orders. This role is great if you like staying active, enjoy fashion, and want perks like up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, plus bonus programs and a 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Zestyz Carryout (supporting Prince George's Arts & Humanities Council )

Zestyz Carryout (supporting ) Location: National Harbor, MD

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00/hour

Run the daily operations of the Arts'tination gallery: open/close the space, assist artists with setup and sales, manage transactions and inventory, and help with in-store programs and social media. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of retail experience and want a front-row seat to the local arts scene.

Employer: Lids

Lids Location: National Harbor, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly range not listed (base pay only; varies by experience and location)

Hourly range not listed (base pay only; varies by experience and location) Help lead a busy sports and streetwear shop: support the team, handle scheduling and training when the manager is out, drive sales, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you have strong people skills, like sports/fashion, and want employee discounts, training, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—National Harbor spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.