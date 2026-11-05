🏥 Mount Airy MD Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With $45–$90/hr+

Mount Airy’s healthcare scene is busy right now—great mix of senior care and outpatient roles, many with bonuses and strong benefits.

Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and grow your career.

Employer: Lorien Health Services – Lorien Mount Airy

Lorien Health Services – Location: Mount Airy, MD

Type: Part-Time, PRN (Days/Evenings)

Part-Time, PRN (Days/Evenings) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Highlights: Work on the Assisted Living Unit in an award-winning community. Same-day pay, PTO for part-time, 7 major holidays (double time when worked), 401(k) match, and lots of employee rewards. Requires Maryland CMT and Maryland CNA-II.

Employer: Lorien Health Services

Location: Mount Airy, MD

Type: Full-Time, Part-Time, PRN (Days/Evenings/Nights)

Full-Time, Part-Time, PRN (Days/Evenings/Nights) Pay: $27.00 – $35.00/hour (based on experience) + shift differentials

(based on experience) + shift differentials Highlights: Direct, coordinate, and monitor resident care in a tight-knit, long-term care and rehab setting. Full-time roles come with 80 hrs vacation + 40 hrs sick, 7 paid major holidays (double time when worked), CareFirst medical, tuition assistance, 401(k)-style benefits, and strong career growth support.

Employer: Lorien Health Services

Location: Mount Airy, MD

Type: Full-Time, Part-Time, PRN (Days/Evenings/Nights)

Full-Time, Part-Time, PRN (Days/Evenings/Nights) Pay: $17.50 – $19.75/hour (based on experience) + shift differentials

(based on experience) + shift differentials Highlights: Hands-on resident care in an award-winning facility with same-day pay, strong PTO, medical benefits, tuition assistance, and clear paths to advance. Requires active Maryland CNA-II.

Employer: Lorien Health Services

Location: Mount Airy, MD

Type: Full-Time, Part-Time, PRN (Day/Evening/Night)

Full-Time, Part-Time, PRN (Day/Evening/Night) Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour (based on experience) + shift differentials

(based on experience) + shift differentials Highlights: Direct resident support with ADLs in a supportive, long-term care environment. Full-time roles include 80 hrs vacation + 40 hrs sick, 7 paid major holidays (double time when worked), CareFirst medical, tuition assistance, and lots of employee perks. Requires Maryland CNA-I.

Employer: Prime Healthcare Management – Mount Airy Nursing and Rehab

Location: 4101 Baltimore National Pike, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Full-Time or Part-Time Pay: $22 – $24/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus for full-time + shift differential

+ for full-time + shift differential Highlights: Provide direct care in a large post-acute and rehab center with skilled nursing, long-term care, and assisted living. Strong focus on teamwork, ongoing training, and career growth.

Employer: LifeBridge Health – ENT, Sinus & Allergy Center

Location: 504 E Ridgeville Blvd #110, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Full-Time or Part-Time Pay: $45 – $90/hour (contingent on experience)

(contingent on experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm , no weekends, no call

Monday–Friday, , Highlights: 100% outpatient ENT role with your own patient schedule once trained. Benefits for .6 FTE and above include medical/dental/vision, malpractice coverage, life insurance, 403(b), CME allowance, PTO, and paid holidays. Requires ENT APP experience plus appropriate MD PA or NP licensure, CDS, and DEA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are flexible on hours and eager to train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.