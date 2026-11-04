🏛️ Nov 4 Meeting: Membership, FY 2028 Budget & Vet Tax Credit

🏛️ A public meeting is set for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 5:00–6:30 p.m. The group will start with regular business: the Pledge of Allegiance, checking that enough members are present to meet (a quorum), approving the November 4 agenda, approving the October 7, 2026 meeting minutes, and welcoming visitors and online participants.

Next is membership. The body will hold an officer election and hear an update on appointments, including 4 vacancies and 2 term expirations.

Under old business, Chair McCoy will give updates.

Under new business, several items are planned:

Outreach planning led by Sweeney

led by FY 2028 budget discussion led by McCoy

discussion led by A veteran tax credit item presented by Moreland

item presented by A critical intervention mapping update from Turnboo

update from Discussion of the annual report, led by McCoy

There will be a public comment period near the end, where residents and other attendees may share remarks before the meeting is adjourned.