Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Personal Finance

🏛️ Nov 4 Meeting: Membership, FY 2028 Budget & Vet Tax Credit

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cosfs_1GkX7ODl00

🏛️ A public meeting is set for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 5:00–6:30 p.m. The group will start with regular business: the Pledge of Allegiance, checking that enough members are present to meet (a quorum), approving the November 4 agenda, approving the October 7, 2026 meeting minutes, and welcoming visitors and online participants.

Next is membership. The body will hold an officer election and hear an update on appointments, including 4 vacancies and 2 term expirations.

Under old business, Chair McCoy will give updates.

Under new business, several items are planned:

  • Outreach planning led by Sweeney
  • FY 2028 budget discussion led by McCoy
  • A veteran tax credit item presented by Moreland
  • A critical intervention mapping update from Turnboo
  • Discussion of the annual report, led by McCoy

There will be a public comment period near the end, where residents and other attendees may share remarks before the meeting is adjourned.

More Info: https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewF...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments