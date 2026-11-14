📅 The Marvin Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM at Marvin Village Hall, 10006 Marvin School Road.

They will start with basic business: allowing remote participation, approving the night’s agenda, and approving minutes from the September 15, 2026 meeting.

A public comment period runs from 6:05–6:35 PM. It is limited to 30 minutes total. Anyone who wants to speak must sign in, and each person gets 3 minutes.

Under unfinished business, from 6:35–7:05 PM, the Board will discuss and make a recommendation on the Village of Marvin Comprehensive Plan Final Draft (sponsored by Hunter Nestor). From 7:05–7:20 PM, they will discuss conditional zoning case CZ-2026-2 (Marvin School Road Single-Family), sponsored by Lucas Holden and Hunter Nestor.

Under new business, from 7:20–7:35 PM, they will review zoning text amendment ZTA-2026-2 to the Marvin Development Ordinance (MDO), covering:

§2.13-1 Accessory Uses and Structures

Accessory Uses and Structures §8.4-2 Single-Family Residential Districts

Single-Family Residential Districts §9.2 Detached House Lot and Building Type

Detached House Lot and Building Type §9.3 Attached House Lot and Building Type

From 7:35–7:45 PM, they will consider more zoning text changes to Article 12 of the MDO, required by recent state law.

A Planner’s Report, action item review, Board comments, and adjournment are planned by about 8:00 PM.