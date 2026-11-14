Martinsville’s retail scene is steady right now, with grocery, wireless, and home-improvement brands all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Martinsville, VA (1101 Brookdale Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Center Store/Grocery department, keeping shelves stocked, clean, and organized while helping shoppers have a smooth trip. This role is very active (lots of standing, lifting, and moving product) and is a good fit if you enjoy a fast-paced store environment and steady hours.

Employer: The Hillman Group

Location: Martinsville, VA (multiple store locations in a territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$20/hour (based on experience)

You’ll travel between home-improvement stores, managing Hillman product displays, stocking, and resets. This job comes with a car allowance, gas card, phone allowance, full benefits, PTO, holidays, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement, and is great if you like working independently and staying on the move.

Employer: Talk4less Wireless (Cricket Wireless Authorized Dealer)

Location: Martinsville, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick phones, plans, and accessories while keeping the store clean and displays up to date. This is a good fit if you’re sales-driven, coachable, and comfortable working evenings/weekends in a fast-paced wireless retail setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.