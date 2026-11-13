Martinsville’s hospital scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new and experienced nurses and CNAs. If you want steady hours and strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sovah Health (part of Lifepoint Health )

Sovah Health (part of ) Location: Martinsville, VA (in-person, hospital setting)

(in-person, hospital setting) Type: Full-time, dayshift

Pay: $16.19 – $19.99/hour

Work on the Med Surg unit helping patients with daily care, vital signs, mobility, and comfort. This role comes with comprehensive benefits, PTO, tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) with match, and wellness programs, plus lots of room to grow in a 220-bed acute-care hospital.

Key requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, Virginia CNA registry, AHA Heartsaver CPR or BLS, and flexibility to work various shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Lifepoint Health / Sovah Health – Martinsville

Location: Martinsville, VA

Type: Listed as Internship on LinkedIn; 12-hour night shifts , 36 hrs/week, every other weekend

Listed as on LinkedIn; 12-hour , 36 hrs/week, every other weekend Pay: $33.31 – $44.97/hour

Night RN role on an acute care unit with a mix of Med/Surg and Telemetry patients, typical ratio 1:6. You’ll handle meds, treatments, documentation, and patient education while coordinating care across the team. Comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO, family leave, tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) with match, wellness programs, and career development.

Key requirements: Active Virginia or compact RN license, Associate’s in Nursing (ADN) required (BSN preferred), AHA Basic Life Support, and some clinical experience preferred.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.