🏥 Martinsville VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Martinsville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking to grow your career while staying local, these roles offer solid pay and steady hours.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Rocky Mount, VA (near Martinsville, VA )

Rocky Mount, VA (near ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$35/hour

Skilled nursing role where you’ll assess residents, give meds, and supervise CNAs in a SNF setting. Offers daily or weekly pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and lots of career growth and tuition/loan programs. Day and night shifts available.

Employer: Lifepoint Health / Sovah Health – Martinsville

Location: Martinsville, VA

Type: Part-time (3x 12-hour shifts, 7P–7A )

(3x 12-hour shifts, ) Pay: $50/hour

Night shift float pool RN role caring for complex patients across units in a 220-bed acute-care hospital. Great for experienced ICU/ED nurses (2+ years) who want premium hourly pay, strong benefits, tuition and loan assistance, and ongoing professional development.

Employer: Sovah Health – Danville (part of Lifepoint)

(part of Lifepoint) Location: Danville, VA (serving Danville & Martinsville area)

Danville, VA (serving area) Type: Full-time , day shift, in-person

, day shift, in-person Pay: $12.77–$14.63/hour

Entry-level patient care role focused on one-on-one safety observation and basic comfort needs. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, want to get hospital experience, and like direct patient interaction. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare jobs in our area open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.