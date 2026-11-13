Water service will be shut off for several hours starting Monday, November 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM for maintenance at the Liberty Church Road Booster Station, affecting Timberdale Dr, Whitehorse Ln, 3565 Jordon Road through the end of Jordon Road, Maggie Lane, Henson Road, Liberty Loop Road, Barbara Street, Sloan Avenue, Hacker Creek Road, Morgan County Road, Lake Whippoorwill, E. Hacker Creek Place, E. Hacker Creek Road, Old State Road 37 South, Brehob Lane, Pine Boulevard, and Morgan-Monroe State Forest. After water is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect for these areas until the City of Martinsville Water Utility announces it is lifted, so residents should store water ahead of time and plan for the temporary outage.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City Of Martinsville, Indiana