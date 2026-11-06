Mr Gatti's Pizza hosts grand reopening lunch

Mr Gatti’s Pizza at 620 State Road 39 Bypass South will host a Grand Reopening Family Fun Lunch on Saturday, November 7, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, under new owners Harkrishan (Harry) Singh Sahi and Harneet Jawanda, continuing the 40-year legacy started by Paulette and Ray Quinn. A corporate ribbon cutting will take place at 11:00 am, and event specials include an Early Bird deal where the first 50 guests get 50% off the buffet, a family deal where kids eat free with purchase of an adult buffet, and a bounce castle set up outside for families.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Greater Martinsville Chamber of Commerce - Martinsville, IN