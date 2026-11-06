undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Community Freebies in Martinsville — Pets, Storage & More
Martinsville neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from a sweet puppy to storage and closet helpers. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.
Free Puppy – “Brownie Boy” Looking for a Home
Item: Free puppy (Brownie Boy)
Details:
- About 15 weeks old
- Has been around kids, other dogs, and cats
- Currently working on potty training
- Owner is moving and cannot take him along
- Poster is asking for serious inquiries only and wants a good, stable home so he doesn’t end up in a shelter
Location: Friendly Village, Martinsville, IN
Source: nextdoor.com
Contact the poster on Nextdoor for more details or pics of mom and dad.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE White Storage Cabinets – Great for Garage
Item: White storage cabinets (set)
Condition: Not in the best shape, but still have good life left; ideal for a garage or workshop
Details:
- Shelves included (not shown in photos)
- Approx. size: 83” H x 24” D x 17.5” W
- No holds – if the post is up, they’re still available
Location: Near State Roads 39 & 142, Wilbur / Martinsville, IN
Source: nextdoor.com
You’ll need to pick up at the location; plan for the cabinet height when bringing a vehicle.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Clothes Hangers + Bins
Item: Assorted clothes hangers
Bonus: You can keep the bins they’re stored in
Details:
- Assorted sizes of hangers
- Great for closet organizing, yard sale prep, or extra storage
- No holds – if the post is visible, they’re still available
Location: Near State Roads 39 & 142, Wilbur / Martinsville, IN
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup only; message the poster on Nextdoor to arrange a time.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Martinsville tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.