Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Martinsville

🎁 Community Freebies in Martinsville — Pets, Storage & More

8 days ago

Martinsville neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from a sweet puppy to storage and closet helpers. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Free Puppy – “Brownie Boy” Looking for a Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMRGc_1GoMscEy00

Item: Free puppy (Brownie Boy)

Details:

  • About 15 weeks old
  • Has been around kids, other dogs, and cats
  • Currently working on potty training
  • Owner is moving and cannot take him along
  • Poster is asking for serious inquiries only and wants a good, stable home so he doesn’t end up in a shelter

Location: Friendly Village, Martinsville, IN
Source: nextdoor.com

Contact the poster on Nextdoor for more details or pics of mom and dad.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

FREE White Storage Cabinets – Great for Garage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1pWX_1GoMscEy00

Item: White storage cabinets (set)
Condition: Not in the best shape, but still have good life left; ideal for a garage or workshop

Details:

  • Shelves included (not shown in photos)
  • Approx. size: 83” H x 24” D x 17.5” W
  • No holds – if the post is up, they’re still available

Location: Near State Roads 39 & 142, Wilbur / Martinsville, IN
Source: nextdoor.com

You’ll need to pick up at the location; plan for the cabinet height when bringing a vehicle.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

FREE Clothes Hangers + Bins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DerDO_1GoMscEy00

Item: Assorted clothes hangers
Bonus: You can keep the bins they’re stored in

Details:

  • Assorted sizes of hangers
  • Great for closet organizing, yard sale prep, or extra storage
  • No holds – if the post is visible, they’re still available

Location: Near State Roads 39 & 142, Wilbur / Martinsville, IN
Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup only; message the poster on Nextdoor to arrange a time.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Martinsville tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments