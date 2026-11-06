🎁 Community Freebies in Martinsville — Pets, Storage & More

Martinsville neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from a sweet puppy to storage and closet helpers. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Free puppy (Brownie Boy)

Details:

About 15 weeks old

Has been around kids, other dogs, and cats

Currently working on potty training

Owner is moving and cannot take him along

Poster is asking for serious inquiries only and wants a good, stable home so he doesn’t end up in a shelter

Location: Friendly Village, Martinsville, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

Contact the poster on Nextdoor for more details or pics of mom and dad.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White storage cabinets (set)

Condition: Not in the best shape, but still have good life left; ideal for a garage or workshop

Details:

Shelves included (not shown in photos)

(not shown in photos) Approx. size: 83” H x 24” D x 17.5” W

No holds – if the post is up, they’re still available

Location: Near State Roads 39 & 142, Wilbur / Martinsville, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

You’ll need to pick up at the location; plan for the cabinet height when bringing a vehicle.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted clothes hangers

Bonus: You can keep the bins they’re stored in

Details:

Assorted sizes of hangers

of hangers Great for closet organizing , yard sale prep, or extra storage

, yard sale prep, or extra storage No holds – if the post is visible, they’re still available

Location: Near State Roads 39 & 142, Wilbur / Martinsville, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup only; message the poster on Nextdoor to arrange a time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Martinsville tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.