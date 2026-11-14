Martinsburg’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid employers are adding people to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Martinsburg, WV (travel to Winchester, VA; home plant Martinsburg)

(travel to Winchester, VA; home plant Martinsburg) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22/hour

You’ll bend and process web offset printing plates and gravure cylinders, do basic machine upkeep, and help keep the plate room clean and running smoothly. No experience is required, just basic computer and mechanical skills and the flexibility to work different shifts.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $18.05 – $19.05/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages for a major carrier. Comes with tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, medical/dental/vision after a short wait, and flexible shifts that usually run 3–6 hours a day.

If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want to build), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.