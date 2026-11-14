Martinsburg has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring right in Martinsburg, WV.

Employer: 3 Dog Farm, LC

3 Dog Farm, LC Location: Martinsburg, WV (in person, outdoor dog boarding & daycare properties)

Martinsburg, WV (in person, outdoor dog boarding & daycare properties) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hands-on role helping maintain fences, buildings, and grounds at a dog boarding/daycare property. You’ll mow, trim, clear brush, run tractors and power tools, and help with repairs and projects. Health insurance is available after 60 days for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Location: Martinsburg, WV (long-term care facility)

Martinsburg, WV (long-term care facility) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas clean and safe in a care facility. Offers free telemedicine, prescription discounts, employee assistance programs, and career development, with more benefits possible based on eligibility.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Location: Martinsburg, WV (long-term care facility)

Martinsburg, WV (long-term care facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Focus on floor care—cleaning, buffing, and refinishing floors in resident rooms and common areas. You’ll use floor care equipment and follow safety and infection-control rules, with access to the same benefits and training programs listed for the Housekeeper role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule details or perks that make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.