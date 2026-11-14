Martinsburg has some solid transportation roles right now, from auto shops to pet care. Good mix of driving, hands-on work, and room to grow.

Employer: Carter Myers Automotive (Honda of Martinsburg)

Carter Myers Automotive (Honda of Martinsburg) Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Internship / Entry-level technician

Pay: $16–$18 per hour

Work in a busy Honda service shop doing inspections, basic repairs, and test drives while you learn from experienced techs. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, ESOP, 401(k) match, and employee discounts, plus manufacturer training and a clear path to advance.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) delivering auto parts to local shops and helping in-store customers. Full-time role with flexible hours, benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, store discounts, and strong growth paths in a stable, essential business.

Employer: 3 Dog Farm, LC

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Split your day between driving a company van on pickup/drop-off routes and hands-on dog care at the facility. Great fit if you love dogs, don’t mind outdoor work in all weather, and want health insurance (30+ hrs/week) and on-the-job training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right local person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.