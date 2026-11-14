Martinsburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand from WVU Medicine, Valley Health, and multiple travel agencies. If you’re open to contracts, PRN, or full-time, there’s a solid mix of bedside and allied roles here.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $3,347 per week

Work 4x10s with 10–11 call shifts/month in a busy adult cardiac cath/IR lab (avg 4–5 cases/day). Requires 2+ years Cath Lab experience, BLS/ACLS, and WV license/ARRT (no RCIS).

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Martinsburg & Spring Mills, WV region

Type: Travel, temp-to-perm, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,039 per week

Outpatient ortho and light neuro with up to 55 visits/week, 60-min evals and 30-min follow-ups. Great if you have 2+ years ortho/worker’s comp experience and want to test a clinic before going permanent.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $2,809 per week

MRI tech contract with a nurse-founded agency offering weekly pay, 401(k), and life insurance. Good fit if you want a standard 8-hour schedule and clear pay packages.

Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.

GLC On-The-Go, Inc. Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr evening shifts (Tue–Fri 1:30p–12a)

Pay: $2,687–$2,828 per week

Evening MRI contract with weekly direct deposit, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and possible bonuses. Requires active MRI license and 1 year recent MRI experience.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $91 per hour

High-paying local IR tech role (no full travel needed) with day-1 medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Needs 2 years recent IR and hospital experience.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $91 per hour

Local cath lab contract with strong hourly pay plus day-1 benefits and referral bonuses. Requires 2 years current cath lab and hospital experience.

Employer: WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers

Location: Martinsburg, WV (2500 Hospital Drive)

Type: PRN (0 scheduled hours), hospital-based

Provide vascular access for adult and pediatric patients: insert PICCs, midlines, ports, and ultrasound-guided IVs, plus staff education and quality monitoring. Needs current RN license, 1+ year RN experience, BLS (30 days), ACLS (90 days); VA-BC required within 2 years.

Employer: WVU Medicine / UHA University Health Associates

Location: Martinsburg, WV (Berkeley Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, exempt

Hospitalist role within West Virginia’s largest health system, serving a regional patient base at a 195-bed non-profit hospital. Ideal if you want academic-system support with a community-hospital feel.

Employer: WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 4×9-hr shifts (Mon–Fri 7:00–16:30)

Pre-op and PACU role in outpatient surgery with a clinical ladder (CAPE) for advancement. Requires current RN license, BLS within 30 days, and 1+ year RN experience; BSN preferred.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time (part-time and PRN also mentioned)

Provide nursing care and training for individuals with brain injury, IDD, SUD, and behavioral needs in community settings. Requires LPN license, 1 year experience with similar populations, and a driver’s license; offers PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and nationwide growth opportunities.

Employer: WVU Medicine / SMG System Medical Group

Location: Martinsburg, WV (Berkeley Medical Center)

Type: PRN, exempt

PRN OBGYN role providing full-spectrum women’s health at a growing 195-bed hospital with NICU, cath lab, and expanded ORs. Requires MD/DO, state license eligibility, completed OBGYN residency + fellowship, and board-certified/eligible in OBGYN.

(Note: Two additional OBGYN-PRN postings list the same role at the same employer and location, so they’re not repeated here.)

Employer: Valley Health

Location: Martinsburg, WV (Spring Mills Imaging)

Type: Full-time, regular

Pay: $18.96–$25.59 per hour

Front-line registration role greeting patients, verifying insurance, collecting payments, and supporting Epic workflows. Needs HS diploma/GED, 2 years customer service, and BLS (AHA) by end of orientation; offers zero-deductible health plan, PTO, tuition help, and retirement match.

Employer: WVU Medicine – Berkeley Medical Center

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Part-time/PRN (0 scheduled hours listed)

Provide treatments under a PT’s plan of care, document in EMR, and educate patients/caregivers. Requires current or temporary PTA license (WV or compact) and BLS within 30 days.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh. Share this with a friend who’s job-hunting in healthcare around Martinsburg.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.