Martinsburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for store and stock roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and preparing online orders for pickup and delivery. Good fit if you have at least 3 months of retail/warehouse experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want employee discounts, PTO, and well-being benefits.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Keep freight moving by unloading deliveries, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean and safe. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, a 10% associate discount, and chances to learn new trade skills.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Base pay not listed; extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am

Fast-paced mix of cashier, food prep, and customer service in a team-focused store. Perks include PTO, food and drink discounts, bonuses, up to $5,250/year tuition reimbursement, and 100% paid maternity and paternity leave; must be 16+.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles nearby, and it’s often easy to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.