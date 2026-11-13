Martinsburg’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with national chains adding new team members right now. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx) Location: 198 Retail Commons Parkway, Martinsburg, WV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$13.50 per hour

Help customers find great deals while keeping the store clean, organized, and friendly. You’ll work the sales floor and registers, may be cross-trained in different areas, and get access to an employee discount and a wide range of benefit options if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 2 evenings a week + every other Saturday

Lead a department in a busy craft and home décor store, setting and maintaining merchandise plan-o-grams in a fast-paced setting. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, prescription, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, PPTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Some nights and weekends

Join the sales floor team helping customers with crafts, hobbies, and décor, no experience required. Full-time roles come with competitive wages, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, sick/personal pay, and an employee discount.

If something here fits your schedule and energy level, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.