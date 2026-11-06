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Martinsburg
🏥 Martinsburg WV Healthcare Jobs – Several Local & Travel Roles
9 days ago
Martinsburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for clinic, hospital, home, and travel work. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Wellness-Qual RN – Clinic
- Employer: WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers
- Location: Martinsburg, WV (2500 Foundation Way)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, non-exempt
- Role: Outpatient RN focused on Annual Wellness Visits, transitional care, and quality improvement. You’ll do assessments, prevention planning, patient education, and coordinate testing and authorizations.
- Good fit if: You’re an RN who likes clinic hours, detailed assessments, and working closely with physicians on quality benchmarks.
PRN RN – ENT/Allergy Clinic
- Employer: WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers
- Location: Martinsburg, WV (2000 Foundation Way; may cover multiple clinics)
- Type: PRN (0 scheduled hours), non-exempt
- Role: Ambulatory RN providing direct patient care in ENT/Allergy, doing assessments, patient teaching, and supporting procedures. Uses full nursing process and may travel between clinic sites.
- Good fit if: You want flexible PRN clinic work and enjoy outpatient specialty care with day-time hours.
Certified Medical Assistant – Cancer Center
- Employer: WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers
- Location: Martinsburg, WV (2500 Hospital Drive)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, non-exempt
- Role: CMA in the Cancer & Infusion Center, rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with exams and procedures, scheduling, and keeping exam rooms stocked and clean.
- Good fit if: You’re a certified MA who wants steady hours in oncology, with lots of patient contact and a team setting.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,020/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Martinsburg, WV
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: Estimated $2,020 per week (includes hourly + stipends; confirm with recruiter)
- Role: Outpatient PT providing patient care on a day-shift schedule. CoreMedical offers day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, and travel reimbursement.
- Good fit if: You’re a PT who likes outpatient work, wants a defined 13-week contract, and enjoys travel perks.
Travel RN – Telemetry – $2,890/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Martinsburg, WV
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 4x12 night shifts
- Pay: Estimated gross $2,890/week with an estimated $1,267 weekly stipend (verify details with recruiter)
- Role: Telemetry RN on nights, caring for monitored patients. Includes full travel-nurse benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP.
- Good fit if: You’re an experienced Tele RN with a WV license who wants strong weekly pay and night-shift travel work.
Travel Surgical Tech – Operating Room
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Martinsburg, WV
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, day shift
- Role: OR Surgical Technologist assisting in surgeries, organizing and sterilizing instruments, and supporting the surgical team.
- Good fit if: You’re a certified Surg Tech who likes fast-paced OR days and wants travel benefits and a 13-week assignment.
Veterinary Kennel Technician – Paw Spa & Retreat
- Employer: Alliance Animal Health (Paw Spa & Retreat at Shenandoah Veterinary Hospital)
- Location: Martinsburg, WV
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Hours: Typical shift 1 pm – 9 pm, must be able to work evenings, Fridays, and weekends
- Role: Care for boarding and hospital animals: feeding, walking, cleaning, laundry, medicating as directed, assisting with restraint, post-op care, and sterilizing instruments.
- Good fit if: You love animals, don’t mind physical work, and want entry-level clinical/animal-care experience with solid benefits.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,866/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Martinsburg, WV
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: Estimated $2,866 per week (confirm structure with recruiter)
- Role: Cath Lab Tech supporting interventional cardiology procedures. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision.
- Good fit if: You’re an experienced Cath Lab Tech looking for a day-shift travel contract with strong weekly pay.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,042/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Martinsburg, WV
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: Estimated $3,042 per week (verify with recruiter)
- Role: Cath Lab Tech on 10-hour day shifts, with benefits like weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), and license reimbursement.
- Good fit if: You want a slightly longer day shift, higher estimated weekly pay, and full travel benefits.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Martinsburg, WV & surrounding area
- Type: PRN / per-assessment
- Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment, with typical monthly earnings $1,800–$11,500 depending on volume
- Role: Perform 1-hour in-home or facility-based health assessments for adult/geriatric members, including history, exams, education, and documentation. Very flexible scheduling (visits 7 days/week, 8 am–7 pm).
- Good fit if: You’re an NP who wants flexible, community-based work and to supplement income on your own schedule.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and still apply—healthcare hiring in Martinsburg moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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