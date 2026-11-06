🏥 Martinsburg WV Healthcare Jobs – Several Local & Travel Roles

Martinsburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for clinic, hospital, home, and travel work. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers

WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers Location: Martinsburg, WV (2500 Foundation Way)

(2500 Foundation Way) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, non-exempt

Role: Outpatient RN focused on Annual Wellness Visits , transitional care, and quality improvement. You’ll do assessments, prevention planning, patient education, and coordinate testing and authorizations.

Outpatient RN focused on , transitional care, and quality improvement. You’ll do assessments, prevention planning, patient education, and coordinate testing and authorizations. Good fit if: You’re an RN who likes clinic hours, detailed assessments, and working closely with physicians on quality benchmarks.

Employer: WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers

WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers Location: Martinsburg, WV (2000 Foundation Way; may cover multiple clinics)

(2000 Foundation Way; may cover multiple clinics) Type: PRN (0 scheduled hours), non-exempt

Role: Ambulatory RN providing direct patient care in ENT/Allergy, doing assessments, patient teaching, and supporting procedures. Uses full nursing process and may travel between clinic sites.

Ambulatory RN providing direct patient care in ENT/Allergy, doing assessments, patient teaching, and supporting procedures. Uses full nursing process and may travel between clinic sites. Good fit if: You want flexible PRN clinic work and enjoy outpatient specialty care with day-time hours.

Employer: WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers

WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers Location: Martinsburg, WV (2500 Hospital Drive)

(2500 Hospital Drive) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, non-exempt

Role: CMA in the Cancer & Infusion Center , rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with exams and procedures, scheduling, and keeping exam rooms stocked and clean.

CMA in the , rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with exams and procedures, scheduling, and keeping exam rooms stocked and clean. Good fit if: You’re a certified MA who wants steady hours in oncology, with lots of patient contact and a team setting.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: Estimated $2,020 per week (includes hourly + stipends; confirm with recruiter)

(includes hourly + stipends; confirm with recruiter) Role: Outpatient PT providing patient care on a day-shift schedule. CoreMedical offers day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, and travel reimbursement.

Outpatient PT providing patient care on a day-shift schedule. CoreMedical offers day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, and travel reimbursement. Good fit if: You’re a PT who likes outpatient work, wants a defined 13-week contract, and enjoys travel perks.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 4x12 night shifts

Pay: Estimated gross $2,890/week with an estimated $1,267 weekly stipend (verify details with recruiter)

with an (verify details with recruiter) Role: Telemetry RN on nights, caring for monitored patients. Includes full travel-nurse benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP.

Telemetry RN on nights, caring for monitored patients. Includes full travel-nurse benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP. Good fit if: You’re an experienced Tele RN with a WV license who wants strong weekly pay and night-shift travel work.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, day shift

Role: OR Surgical Technologist assisting in surgeries, organizing and sterilizing instruments, and supporting the surgical team.

OR Surgical Technologist assisting in surgeries, organizing and sterilizing instruments, and supporting the surgical team. Good fit if: You’re a certified Surg Tech who likes fast-paced OR days and wants travel benefits and a 13-week assignment.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health (Paw Spa & Retreat at Shenandoah Veterinary Hospital)

(Paw Spa & Retreat at Shenandoah Veterinary Hospital) Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Hours: Typical shift 1 pm – 9 pm , must be able to work evenings, Fridays, and weekends

Typical shift , must be able to work evenings, Fridays, and weekends Role: Care for boarding and hospital animals: feeding, walking, cleaning, laundry, medicating as directed, assisting with restraint, post-op care, and sterilizing instruments.

Care for boarding and hospital animals: feeding, walking, cleaning, laundry, medicating as directed, assisting with restraint, post-op care, and sterilizing instruments. Good fit if: You love animals, don’t mind physical work, and want entry-level clinical/animal-care experience with solid benefits.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: Estimated $2,866 per week (confirm structure with recruiter)

(confirm structure with recruiter) Role: Cath Lab Tech supporting interventional cardiology procedures. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision.

Cath Lab Tech supporting interventional cardiology procedures. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision. Good fit if: You’re an experienced Cath Lab Tech looking for a day-shift travel contract with strong weekly pay.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Estimated $3,042 per week (verify with recruiter)

(verify with recruiter) Role: Cath Lab Tech on 10-hour day shifts, with benefits like weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), and license reimbursement.

Cath Lab Tech on 10-hour day shifts, with benefits like weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), and license reimbursement. Good fit if: You want a slightly longer day shift, higher estimated weekly pay, and full travel benefits.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Martinsburg, WV & surrounding area

Type: PRN / per-assessment

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment , with typical monthly earnings $1,800–$11,500 depending on volume

, with typical monthly earnings depending on volume Role: Perform 1-hour in-home or facility-based health assessments for adult/geriatric members, including history, exams, education, and documentation. Very flexible scheduling (visits 7 days/week, 8 am–7 pm).

Perform 1-hour in-home or facility-based health assessments for adult/geriatric members, including history, exams, education, and documentation. Very flexible scheduling (visits 7 days/week, 8 am–7 pm). Good fit if: You’re an NP who wants flexible, community-based work and to supplement income on your own schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and still apply—healthcare hiring in Martinsburg moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.