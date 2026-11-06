🛒 Martinsburg WV Customer Service Jobs – Several Local Openings

Martinsburg has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from big-box retail to local shops. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers with home improvement projects, answer questions, and keep shelves stocked in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Flexible schedules, a 10% associate discount, and access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and stock purchase options make this a solid pick if you want steady hours with room to grow.

Employer: Famous crispy fades

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: In-person, schedule not listed (licensed role)

In-person, schedule not listed (licensed role) Salary: Not listed

Use your active barber license to offer cuts, shaves, and grooming services in a client-focused shop. This role can also include front desk work and retail product sales, with a flexible schedule and the chance to build a loyal client base.

Employer: Weis Markets

Location: 400 Enterprise Circle, Martinsburg, WV 25403

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store as Manager on Duty, guide associates, handle customer issues, and keep shelves full and accurate. Good fit if you have grocery or retail experience and want a step up into leadership with responsibility for daily operations and team performance.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, pay, and how to apply. A quick application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.