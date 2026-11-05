🚧 Martinsburg WV: Multiple Skilled Trades Jobs Paying Up to $40/hr

Martinsburg’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or have years of experience under your belt. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in Martinsburg, WV and nearby.

Employer: CMC

CMC Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-level path into industrial electrical work at a Fortune 500 steel and construction materials company. You’ll learn to troubleshoot and repair mill equipment, work with cranes and other mobile gear, and get Day 1 benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and training/advancement.

Employer: Mavis Tire (NTB / Mavis Tires & Brakes)

Location: Martinsburg, WV (serving Hagerstown, MD area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + incentives)

Hands-on shop role doing tire alignment, inspections, oil changes, and repairs at a large national chain with 4,000+ locations. Comes with weekly incentive pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and on-the-job training, plus walk-in interviews 7 days a week.

Employer: Aspen Home Improvements / Bath Concepts Independent Dealers

Location: Martinsburg, WV and surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive pay based on experience

Install acrylic bath and shower systems, often in a day, using your carpentry and remodeling skills. This role offers year-round work, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid vacation and sick time, and growth opportunities with a busy home-improvement team.

Employer: Modern Renovations LLC

Location: Martinsburg, WV (projects in WV, VA, MD)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour, based on skill

Veteran-owned remodeling company seeking a true pro finish carpenter—no helpers or trainees. You’ll handle doors, trim, crown, custom millwork, cabinetry, built-ins, stairs, and framing tweaks on high-quality residential jobs, working independently and taking full ownership of your craft.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.