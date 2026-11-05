🚌 Martinsburg WV Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Martinsburg has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from local routes to high-earning OTR work. If you like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Martinsburg, WV (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year ; guaranteed minimum $5,000/week worked ; most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

; ; most earn Highlights: Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. All miles paid (loaded and empty), detention pay, paid tolls, fuel permits/taxes, cargo & liability insurance, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge, plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

Employer: Berkeley Senior Services

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Drive seniors to the center and medical appointments using company vehicles. Set routes and schedules, flexible hours, and a chance to build real connections in the community.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Local delivery of auto parts with a company vehicle. Load/unload, collect payments, and provide customer service. Must be 21+, meet DOT/FMCSA requirements, and lift up to 75 lbs. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.