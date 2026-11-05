🤝 Martinsburg WV Community Jobs with Multiple Openings

Martinsburg has some solid community-focused roles right now, from hands-on home support to leading new restorative care programs.

Employer: EdenSpring

EdenSpring Location: Martinsburg, WV (in person)

Type: Full-time (overnights or 48-hour weekend shifts)

(overnights or 48-hour weekend shifts) Salary: From $50,000/year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off

Help run a peaceful residential home for adult female survivors of sex trafficking. You’ll support daily routines, keep the house organized and safe, and provide trauma-informed care in a quiet, nature-filled setting.

Employer: EdenSpring

EdenSpring Location: Martinsburg, WV (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off

Lead a new, two-year restorative care program for survivors of sex trafficking. This role oversees program design, staff supervision, and partnerships, with a strong focus on trauma-informed, evidence-based care.

Employer: Berkeley Senior Services

Location: Martinsburg, WV (in person)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 403(b) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Support local seniors with light housekeeping, rides for errands (company vehicle provided), and outreach programs so they can stay independent in their own homes.

If one of these feels close to your heart, click through, check the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.