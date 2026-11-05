📋 Martinsburg WV Admin Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings

Martinsburg is busy hiring for front-desk and scheduling pros, especially in healthcare and vet care. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people (or pets), these are worth a look.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health (Shenandoah Veterinary Hospital)

Alliance Animal Health (Shenandoah Veterinary Hospital) Location: Martinsburg, WV

Salary: $16/hr

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Work in a long-established, family-run animal hospital with a big care team. You’ll greet clients, answer phones and emails, schedule visits, take payments, and support pet owners during tough moments. Includes comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, and career development. Vet reception experience is preferred.

Employer: WVU Medicine – Berkeley Medical Center

Location: 2500 Hospital Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Day shift, Monday–Friday

Why it’s appealing: Hospital-based role supporting a busy patient unit. You’ll handle admitting and discharge paperwork, greet patients and visitors, answer phones and call bells, manage charts, schedule follow-ups, and coordinate transfers. Good fit if you have 1+ year of clerical experience, know basic medical terms, and like being at the center of communication.

Employer: WVU Medicine – Berkeley Medical Center

Location: Martinsburg, WV (Spring Mills area clinics)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs/week)

Why it’s appealing: Office-based role focused on scheduling and registering patients for multiple clinics. You’ll check patients in and out, verify info, coordinate follow-up visits and testing, handle copays and cash drawer, and respond to patient questions. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like steady desk work, and want to grow in the healthcare system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles open that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.