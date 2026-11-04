🛒 Martinsburg Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Beauty & Salon Roles

Martinsburg has some nice options right now if you like working with people and enjoy the beauty world. These roles are all customer-facing and hands-on, with room to grow your skills.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products while keeping the store stocked, clean, and welcoming. This is a good fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and don’t mind a busy, on-your-feet job during peak seasons.

Employer: Famous crispy fades

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: In-person, other/unspecified

In-person, other/unspecified Salary: Not listed

Use your braiding skills to create custom styles and extensions while keeping a clean, friendly salon space. Offers a flexible schedule and relocation assistance, and welcomes applicants with a criminal record.

Employer: Famous crispy fades

Location: Martinsburg, WV

Type: In-person, other/unspecified

In-person, other/unspecified Salary: Not listed

Provide cuts, color, shaves, and styling, plus help with product recommendations and mentoring newer staff. Comes with a flexible schedule, paid time off, relocation assistance, and is also open to people with a criminal record.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.