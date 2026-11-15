Martinez has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. All of these pups are at Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez and have $0 adoption fees, making now a great time to adopt.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Romy is a young pittie girl with a striking white-and-black coat. She’s at the perfect age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. If you’re looking for an active companion to grow with, Romy could be your match.

👉 Meet ROMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie (mix)

Border Collie (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Sully is a handsome adult Border Collie mix with classic black-and-white markings. Border Collies are known for their smarts and energy, so Sully may be a great fit for an active home that enjoys walks, play, and training time.

👉 Meet SULLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog (mix)

American Bulldog (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Mocha is a beautiful brindle-and-white American Bulldog mix. As an adult dog, she may already have some manners and routines, which can make the transition into a new home a bit easier.

👉 Meet MOCHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog (mix)

American Bulldog (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Mabel is an adult American Bulldog mix with a bold white-and-black coat. She’s ready for a family who will give her love, structure, and a cozy place to relax.

👉 Meet MABEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Martinez, CA, consider visiting Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (925) 608-8400 can help you learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.