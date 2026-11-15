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🎁 Community Freebies in Martinez — Furniture, Fitness & More
Martinez neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you’re setting up a home, doing a project, or just love a good free deal, take a look below.
White Loft Bed Frame
Item: White twin wooden loft bed frame with guardrails and ladder
Condition: Mattress not included
Location: Morello Park Brittany Hil, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple twin-size loft bed frame, great for saving floor space in a kid’s room or small bedroom. You’ll need to bring your own twin mattress.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Shelf Unit
Item: Simple wooden shelf unit
Use: Ideal for storage or display
Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy shelving unit that can work in a garage, bedroom, or living room for books, decor, or pantry items.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glass Top Console Table
Item: Modern glass top console table
Details: Black wooden legs with lower shelf
Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Sleek table that would look nice in an entryway, behind a sofa, or as a display table.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Console Table
Item: Sturdy wooden console table
Finish: Rustic style
Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great as a hallway table, TV stand, or extra surface in a dining or living room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Floral Patterned Accent Chair
Item: Elegant accent chair with floral pattern
Use: Nice for a bedroom, reading corner, or living room
Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A pretty chair that can add color and style to almost any room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free! Sole Elliptical Trainer
Item: Sole elliptical trainer
Condition: In good working order; a little dusty
Notes: Does not disassemble — you’ll need a truck for pickup
Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you want a solid home workout machine and have the space and vehicle to move it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fiber Cement Siding Boards
Item: Fiber cement siding boards, Cedarmill style
Dimensions: 12 ft long, 8 1/4 in wide
Quantity: 12 boards total
Location: Martinez, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for exterior projects or repairs if you’re already using this type of siding. You’ll likely need a larger vehicle due to the 12-foot length.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Solid Maple Scraps
Item: Solid maple wood scraps
Details: Various sizes of pieces
Use: Great for woodworking projects, small repairs, or crafts
Location: Martinez, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you’re a hobby woodworker or need quality hardwood for smaller projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
These free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.