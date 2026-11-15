Martinez neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you’re setting up a home, doing a project, or just love a good free deal, take a look below.

Item: White twin wooden loft bed frame with guardrails and ladder

Condition: Mattress not included

Location: Morello Park Brittany Hil, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple twin-size loft bed frame, great for saving floor space in a kid’s room or small bedroom. You’ll need to bring your own twin mattress.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Simple wooden shelf unit

Use: Ideal for storage or display

Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy shelving unit that can work in a garage, bedroom, or living room for books, decor, or pantry items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Modern glass top console table

Details: Black wooden legs with lower shelf

Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Sleek table that would look nice in an entryway, behind a sofa, or as a display table.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sturdy wooden console table

Finish: Rustic style

Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great as a hallway table, TV stand, or extra surface in a dining or living room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Elegant accent chair with floral pattern

Use: Nice for a bedroom, reading corner, or living room

Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A pretty chair that can add color and style to almost any room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sole elliptical trainer

Condition: In good working order; a little dusty

Notes: Does not disassemble — you’ll need a truck for pickup

Location: Alhambra Valley, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you want a solid home workout machine and have the space and vehicle to move it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fiber cement siding boards, Cedarmill style

Dimensions: 12 ft long, 8 1/4 in wide

Quantity: 12 boards total

Location: Martinez, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for exterior projects or repairs if you’re already using this type of siding. You’ll likely need a larger vehicle due to the 12-foot length.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Solid maple wood scraps

Details: Various sizes of pieces

Use: Great for woodworking projects, small repairs, or crafts

Location: Martinez, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you’re a hobby woodworker or need quality hardwood for smaller projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.