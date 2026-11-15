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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Martinez
Martinez has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes at Contra Costa Animal Services. All of these kitties have $0 adoption fees, so this is a great time to add a new family member.
JULIUS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez
- Phone: (925) 608-8400
Julius is a young orange tabby boy, full of that classic kitten charm and curiosity. If you’ve been hoping for a playful little buddy to grow up with your family, he could be the one.
👉 Meet JULIUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EDMUND
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez
- Phone: (925) 608-8400
Edmund is a fluffy brown tabby kitten with a medium-length coat. He’s a great choice if you like a slightly shaggier, soft kitty to cuddle as he grows.
👉 Meet EDMUND and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SPROUT
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez
- Phone: (925) 608-8400
Sprout is a baby brown tabby girl, the perfect age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people. She’d be a lovely addition for someone ready for kitten energy.
👉 Meet SPROUT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CLINT
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez
- Phone: (925) 608-8400
Clint is an adult brown tabby boy, a nice option if you’d like a cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage. Adult cats often settle in quickly and show their personalities right away.
👉 Meet CLINT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Martinez, CA, consider visiting Contra Costa Animal Services to meet these wonderful cats in person. A quick call to (925) 608-8400 can help you confirm visiting hours and ask about each pet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.