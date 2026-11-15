Martinez has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes at Contra Costa Animal Services. All of these kitties have $0 adoption fees, so this is a great time to add a new family member.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Julius is a young orange tabby boy, full of that classic kitten charm and curiosity. If you’ve been hoping for a playful little buddy to grow up with your family, he could be the one.

👉 Meet JULIUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Edmund is a fluffy brown tabby kitten with a medium-length coat. He’s a great choice if you like a slightly shaggier, soft kitty to cuddle as he grows.

👉 Meet EDMUND and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Sprout is a baby brown tabby girl, the perfect age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people. She’d be a lovely addition for someone ready for kitten energy.

👉 Meet SPROUT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Clint is an adult brown tabby boy, a nice option if you’d like a cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage. Adult cats often settle in quickly and show their personalities right away.

👉 Meet CLINT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Martinez, CA, consider visiting Contra Costa Animal Services to meet these wonderful cats in person. A quick call to (925) 608-8400 can help you confirm visiting hours and ask about each pet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.