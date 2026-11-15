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Martinez
🔧 Martinez CA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Martinez has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from college grounds to hospital cleaning to big-box retail. Good mix of steady hours, union options, and room to grow.
Grounds Worker II – Los Medanos College
- Employer: Contra Costa Community College District
- Location: Martinez, CA (Los Medanos College)
- Salary: $57,828 – $70,440/year (new hires usually start at $57,828–$63,828, based on experience)
- Type: Full-time
- Apply by: 11/30/2026 (not open until filled)
- Why it’s worth a look: Skilled landscaping role caring for trees, lawns, flowers, and athletic fields on campus. You’ll run mowers, irrigation systems, and other equipment, and may help train others once you’re up to speed.
Housekeeping Aide – Kaiser Permanente
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Martinez Hacienda Medical Offices, Martinez, CA
- Pay Range: $36.47 – $38.37/hour
- Type: Regular, onsite, call-in/on-call; evening shift (4:00 PM – 12:30 AM), variable days
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level hospital housekeeping with union affiliation (SEIU). You’ll keep patient and staff areas clean and safe using standard cleaning gear and floor machines; heavy lifting and lots of walking, but strong hourly pay.
Clean Team Lead – Walmart #3493
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1021 Arnold Dr, Martinez, CA 94553
- Pay Range: $22 – $35/hour, plus possible shift and performance premiums
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead janitorial work keeping the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean and safe. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education through Live Better U.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.