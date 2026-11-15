Martinez has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from college grounds to hospital cleaning to big-box retail. Good mix of steady hours, union options, and room to grow.

Employer: Contra Costa Community College District

Contra Costa Community College District Location: Martinez, CA (Los Medanos College)

Salary: $57,828 – $70,440/year (new hires usually start at $57,828–$63,828 , based on experience)

(new hires usually start at , based on experience) Type: Full-time

Apply by: 11/30/2026 (not open until filled)

(not open until filled) Why it’s worth a look: Skilled landscaping role caring for trees, lawns, flowers, and athletic fields on campus. You’ll run mowers, irrigation systems, and other equipment, and may help train others once you’re up to speed.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Martinez Hacienda Medical Offices, Martinez, CA

Pay Range: $36.47 – $38.37/hour

Type: Regular, onsite, call-in/on-call; evening shift (4:00 PM – 12:30 AM), variable days

Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level hospital housekeeping with union affiliation (SEIU). You’ll keep patient and staff areas clean and safe using standard cleaning gear and floor machines; heavy lifting and lots of walking, but strong hourly pay.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1021 Arnold Dr, Martinez, CA 94553

Pay Range: $22 – $35/hour , plus possible shift and performance premiums

, plus possible shift and performance premiums Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead janitorial work keeping the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean and safe. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.