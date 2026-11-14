undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Martinez Right Now
Martinez neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need garden supplies, home furniture, or office basics, there’s something here for you.
Free stones
Item: Lots of flagstones
Details:
- Large amount of flagstone available at no cost
- Great for garden paths, patios, or edging
- You must pick them up yourself
Location: Vista Glen, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Coffee Table with Minor Scratches
Item: Dark wood coffee table
Details:
- Dark wood finish
- Some surface scratches and wear on the edges
- Good if you don’t mind a bit of wear or plan to refinish
Location: Village Oaks - Martinez, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Webster's Dictionary and Thesaurus Set
Item: Webster's New Collegiate Dictionary and Webster's Collegiate Thesaurus
Details:
- Two-book reference set
- Helpful for students, writers, or home offices
Location: Tahoe Drive/Circle, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted File Folders and Binders—FREE
Item: Box of office supplies
Details:
- Assorted Pendaflex file folders
- Accordion brown folders (new)
- One binder and some extra folders
- Great for organizing papers at home or work
Location: Banbury, Martinez, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Martinez tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.