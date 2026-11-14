Martinez neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need garden supplies, home furniture, or office basics, there’s something here for you.

Item: Lots of flagstones

Details:

Large amount of flagstone available at no cost

available at no cost Great for garden paths, patios, or edging

You must pick them up yourself

Location: Vista Glen, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dark wood coffee table

Details:

Dark wood finish

Some surface scratches and wear on the edges

and Good if you don’t mind a bit of wear or plan to refinish

Location: Village Oaks - Martinez, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Webster's New Collegiate Dictionary and Webster's Collegiate Thesaurus

Details:

Two-book reference set

Helpful for students, writers, or home offices

Location: Tahoe Drive/Circle, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of office supplies

Details:

Assorted Pendaflex file folders

Accordion brown folders (new)

One binder and some extra folders

and some extra folders Great for organizing papers at home or work

Location: Banbury, Martinez, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Martinez tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.