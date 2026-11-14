🏛️ Contra Costa Behavioral Health Board meeting on Nov 18

The Contra Costa County Behavioral Health Board will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM. You can attend in person at 1025 Escobar Street, Martinez or join by Zoom at https://cchealth.zoom.us/j/92332343329 (call‑in +1 646 518 9805, Webinar ID 923 3234 3329).

The agenda includes:

Roll call and introductions

A Director’s Report from Suzanne Tavano, PhD

from A presentation on how behavioral health and the court system connect

connect Discussion of Board membership and attendance

Reports from the Executive , Programs and Services , and Community Awareness Committees

, , and Committees Liaison and community reports

The Board will also work on its Annual Report to the Board of Supervisors, including how it will be reviewed and deadlines. An Ad Hoc Nominating Committee will present nominees for Chair and Vice Chair. Minutes from the October 7, 2026 meeting will be reviewed and approved.

There will be time for public comment on items not on the agenda (likely 2 minutes per speaker) and for suggestions for future agenda items.

Reasonable disability accommodations are available with 72 hours’ notice. Recent public records are available at 1340 Arnold Drive, Suite 200, Martinez, CA 94553 and staff reports at www.contracosta.ca.gov. Written public comment on agenda items may be emailed at least one full workday before the meeting. Staff contact: Windy Taylor (cchealth).