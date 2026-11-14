Looking for a loyal friend in Martinez, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Contra Costa Animal Services for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

All of these pups have a $0 adoption fee, so this is a wonderful time to open your home to a shelter dog.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Carlton is a small adult Chihuahua with a handsome tan-and-white coat. If you’re looking for a compact companion to share the couch and keep you company, this little guy could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet CARLTON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Kiwi is a young female Chihuahua with a rich chocolate-colored coat. Being young, she may have plenty of energy and curiosity, and could do well with patient training and structure. Ask the shelter how she does with kids, other dogs, and daily activity.

👉 Meet KIWI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Reptar is a young male Pit Bull Terrier mix with a striking brown-and-white coat. Young bully breeds often thrive with active families who enjoy walks, playtime, and ongoing training. Contact the shelter to learn more about his energy level and what kind of home they recommend for him.

👉 Meet REPTAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog mix

French Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Lockley is an adult French Bulldog mix with a handsome gray-and-white coat. Frenchie mixes are often known for their expressive faces and love of human company. Reach out to the shelter to ask about his health needs, activity level, and whether he might be a good fit for apartment or house living.

👉 Meet LOCKLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Tiana is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier with a soft fawn-and-white coat. Adult dogs often come with a calmer energy and may already know some basics. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality, how she does with other pets, and what kind of home would help her shine.

👉 Meet TIANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Martinez, CA, please consider visiting Contra Costa Animal Services or giving them a call at (925) 608-8400 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.