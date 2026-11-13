The Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board honored Trustee John E. Márquez on Nov. 10 for more than 55 years of service. He has worked to expand education, support student success, and help communities across Contra Costa County.

Leaders said he has shown strong care for education, equity, and public service. His work with Contra Costa College in the late 1960s began when he used the G.I. Bill after serving in the U.S. Army. He later became a voice for more Latino students to attend college. Neighbors can read the full press release at the link shared in the post.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Contra Costa Community College District