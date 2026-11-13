Martinez is busy on the healthcare side right now, especially with VA Northern California hiring for key clinical roles that come with strong federal benefits and loan repayment options.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Martinez, CA

Martinez, CA Salary: $112,994 – $225,911 per year (GS 11–13, final amount based on location/grade)

(GS 11–13, final amount based on location/grade) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Loan help: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) up to $200,000 (per VA review and rules)

Work in Primary Care Mental Health Integration, providing brief, evidence-based care to Veterans right in the primary care clinic. Mix of direct patient care, consults, and teaching/supervision, Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., with ad hoc telework but not fully remote.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Martinez, CA

Martinez, CA Salary: $160,343 – $208,450 per year (GS 12)

(GS 12) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Loan help: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) up to $200,000 (per VA review and rules)

Provide PT services for Veterans with a wide range of acute and chronic conditions, including pre/post-surgical care, classes, and same-day referrals. This is an on-site role (no telework) with a Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. schedule and a strong focus on autonomous practice and evidence-based care.

If one of these sounds like a fit, don’t wait—federal roles can fill fast, so click through, skim the requirements, and get your application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.