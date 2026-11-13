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🏥 Martinez, CA Healthcare Roles with Multiple VA Openings
Martinez is busy on the healthcare side right now, especially with VA Northern California hiring for key clinical roles that come with strong federal benefits and loan repayment options.
Staff Psychologist (PCMHI)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Martinez, CA
- Salary: $112,994 – $225,911 per year (GS 11–13, final amount based on location/grade)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Loan help: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) up to $200,000 (per VA review and rules)
Work in Primary Care Mental Health Integration, providing brief, evidence-based care to Veterans right in the primary care clinic. Mix of direct patient care, consults, and teaching/supervision, Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., with ad hoc telework but not fully remote.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Martinez, CA
- Salary: $160,343 – $208,450 per year (GS 12)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Loan help: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) up to $200,000 (per VA review and rules)
Provide PT services for Veterans with a wide range of acute and chronic conditions, including pre/post-surgical care, classes, and same-day referrals. This is an on-site role (no telework) with a Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. schedule and a strong focus on autonomous practice and evidence-based care.
If one of these sounds like a fit, don’t wait—federal roles can fill fast, so click through, skim the requirements, and get your application started.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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