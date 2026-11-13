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🐱 Gentle Shelter Cats in Martinez Looking for Loving Homes
Martinez has several sweet cats waiting at Contra Costa Animal Services for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties have an adoption fee of $0, so this is a great time to add a new feline friend to your family.
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez
- Phone: (925) 608-8400
This tiny mostly white kitten is looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens do best with plenty of playtime and gentle handling.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez
- Phone: (925) 608-8400
This baby brown tabby girl is full of potential and ready to bond with her new family. A calm, patient home will help her grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MR GOBBLES
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez
- Phone: (925) 608-8400
MR GOBBLES is a young, mostly white cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has lots of youthful energy. He’s a great choice if you want a playful companion without the round-the-clock kitten care.
👉 Meet MR GOBBLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SHADOW
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez
- Phone: (925) 608-8400
SHADOW is a handsome black longhair adult cat. Adult cats are often calmer and their personalities are more settled, which can make it easier to know if they’re a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet SHADOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adopting, please call Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez at (925) 608-8400 to ask about these cats, or visit their shelter website to see even more pets in need.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.