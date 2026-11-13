Martinez has several sweet cats waiting at Contra Costa Animal Services for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties have an adoption fee of $0, so this is a great time to add a new feline friend to your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

This tiny mostly white kitten is looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens do best with plenty of playtime and gentle handling.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

This baby brown tabby girl is full of potential and ready to bond with her new family. A calm, patient home will help her grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

MR GOBBLES is a young, mostly white cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has lots of youthful energy. He’s a great choice if you want a playful companion without the round-the-clock kitten care.

👉 Meet MR GOBBLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

SHADOW is a handsome black longhair adult cat. Adult cats are often calmer and their personalities are more settled, which can make it easier to know if they’re a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet SHADOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adopting, please call Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez at (925) 608-8400 to ask about these cats, or visit their shelter website to see even more pets in need.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.