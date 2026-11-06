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Contra Costa County

Holiday meal donations doubled for seniors

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBjGQ_1GqFwiOp00

Meals on Wheels of Contra Costa is running a 2026 Holiday Meals Matching Gift Campaign where the Mervyn L. Brenner Foundation and TRIO Community Meals will match donations dollar for dollar, up to $17,500. Gifts made by December 31, 2026 will be doubled to help provide nutritious meals to homebound seniors across Contra Costa County. Donate to the campaign here: https://tinyurl.com/2s3774xh.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Meals on Wheels of Contra Costa

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