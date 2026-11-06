Martinez shares key storm information resources

The City of Martinez is urging residents to stay informed before storms by using trusted information sources. Residents can check detailed forecasts and weather alerts from the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov, sign up for Martinez Alerts emergency notifications at www.martinezalerts.com, use the Contra Costa County Community Warning System at www.cwsalerts.com, and track PG&E outage information and maps at pgealerts.alerts.pge.com. More storm readiness links and local preparedness details are available at www.cityofmartinez.org/storm.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Martinez, CA - City Hall