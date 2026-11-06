🐱 Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Martinez, CA

Looking for a tiny new friend to love? These adoptable kittens in Martinez, CA are hoping for safe, happy homes where they can grow up loved.

All three are at Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez and have $0 adoption fees, making now a wonderful time to adopt.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Emma is a young gray tabby kitten who’s ready to start life with a loving family. As a baby, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as she learns the ropes of home life.

👉 Meet EMMA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Emily is a striking orange/red kitten. She’s still very young, so she’ll do best in a home that can offer play, social time, and a safe space to grow.

👉 Meet EMILY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez

Phone: (925) 608-8400

Marie is a baby brown tabby with classic kitten charm. She’ll need a caring adopter who can give her time to play, explore, and feel safe.

👉 Meet MARIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Martinez, CA, please consider visiting Contra Costa Animal Services Martinez or calling (925) 608-8400 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.