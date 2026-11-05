🎓 Martinez CA Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Professor Roles

Martinez has a nice mix of early childhood and college teaching roles right now, from tiny toddlers to STEM majors getting ready to transfer.

Here are several standout Education & Training openings in and around Martinez, CA:

Employer: Contra Costa Community College District (Los Medanos College)

Contra Costa Community College District (Los Medanos College) Location: Martinez, CA (LMC campus)

(LMC campus) Type: Full-time, Tenure-Track Faculty (12 months)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: 11/13/2026 | Start: Fall 2027

Teach a wide range of math courses, from transfer-level to STEM major classes, in a department that’s actively redesigning pathways and curriculum. This role is ideal if you care deeply about equity, culturally responsive teaching, and closing success gaps for Black and other underrepresented students.

Employer: Learning Care (Childtime)

(Childtime) Location: Martinez, CA (Alhambra Ave.)

(Alhambra Ave.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.83–$22.68/hour (based on position, education, and experience)

Lead an infant/toddler classroom in a licensed center with no nights or weekends, a 50% childcare discount, and access to health benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off. Great fit if you have 12 ECE units, at least 6 months lead classroom experience, and want ongoing training, tuition help, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Contra Costa Community College District (Contra Costa College)

Contra Costa Community College District (Contra Costa College) Location: Martinez, CA (district role serving Contra Costa College)

(district role serving Contra Costa College) Type: Full-time, Tenure-Track Faculty (10 months)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: 01/17/2027 | Start: August 2027

Full-time physics faculty role teaching lower-division physics (GE and STEM series), mostly in person, at a diverse HSI/AANAPISI community college. Perfect if you love working with first-generation and underrepresented students and are excited about things like astronomy outreach, MESA, star parties, and possible NASA-related partnerships.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, check the full posting, and get your application started while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.