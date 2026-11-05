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Sports
College sports games at Diablo Valley College
5 days ago
Diablo Valley College is inviting neighbors to come cheer for the Vikings teams in Pleasant Hill. Sports include football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, and more, with home games held on campus through the year.
Families and neighbors are welcome to attend and support local student athletes. People can see dates and times for upcoming home games on the DVC athletics website linked in the post.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Contra Costa Community College District
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