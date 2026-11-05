🚧 Public hearings set for Monterey Rd railroad crossing study

🚧 Have a say on future changes at Monterey Rd railroad crossing

FDOT is studying safety and traffic improvements for S.R. 714/Monterey Road at the FEC Railroad Crossing in Martin County and has set dates for a public hearing.

Virtual Public Hearing

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:30 p.m.

Join online: https://tinyurl.com/Monterey-Road

Join by phone: +1 (631) 992-3221, Access Code 398-614-091

In-Person Public Hearing

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

10th Street Community Center, 724 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL 34994

Project documents will be available at the 10th Street Community Center, Nov 17–30, 2026, Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and in the Documents and Publications section of the project website.

The study looks at ways to:

Improve traffic flow and safety

Support growing travel demand

Help emergency evacuation

Improve walking, biking, and transit connections

If you drive, bike, walk, or live near Monterey Road, this is a good chance to review the plans and share your input.