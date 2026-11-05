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Martin County

🚧 Public hearings set for Monterey Rd railroad crossing study

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KL4mk_1Go0ANKy00

🚧 Have a say on future changes at Monterey Rd railroad crossing

FDOT is studying safety and traffic improvements for S.R. 714/Monterey Road at the FEC Railroad Crossing in Martin County and has set dates for a public hearing.

Virtual Public Hearing

  • Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:30 p.m.
  • Join online: https://tinyurl.com/Monterey-Road
  • Join by phone: +1 (631) 992-3221, Access Code 398-614-091

In-Person Public Hearing

  • Wednesday, November 18, 2026
  • 10th Street Community Center, 724 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL 34994

Project documents will be available at the 10th Street Community Center, Nov 17–30, 2026, Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and in the Documents and Publications section of the project website.

The study looks at ways to:

  • Improve traffic flow and safety
  • Support growing travel demand
  • Help emergency evacuation
  • Improve walking, biking, and transit connections

If you drive, bike, walk, or live near Monterey Road, this is a good chance to review the plans and share your input.

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