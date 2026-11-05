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🚧 Public hearings set for Monterey Rd railroad crossing study
🚧 Have a say on future changes at Monterey Rd railroad crossing
FDOT is studying safety and traffic improvements for S.R. 714/Monterey Road at the FEC Railroad Crossing in Martin County and has set dates for a public hearing.
Virtual Public Hearing
- Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:30 p.m.
- Join online: https://tinyurl.com/Monterey-Road
- Join by phone: +1 (631) 992-3221, Access Code 398-614-091
In-Person Public Hearing
- Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- 10th Street Community Center, 724 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL 34994
Project documents will be available at the 10th Street Community Center, Nov 17–30, 2026, Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and in the Documents and Publications section of the project website.
The study looks at ways to:
- Improve traffic flow and safety
- Support growing travel demand
- Help emergency evacuation
- Improve walking, biking, and transit connections
If you drive, bike, walk, or live near Monterey Road, this is a good chance to review the plans and share your input.
More Info: Home
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