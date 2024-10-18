Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Martha Stewart

    A La Niña Winter Is on the Way—Here's What That Means for the US

    By Sydney Wingfield,

    2 days ago

    The event could bring snow and cool temperatures to the US soon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lfs8l_0wCK9r2O00

    MediaProduction / Getty Images

    While crisp fall weather has just made an appearance across most of the U.S., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center (NOAA) is already thinking about winter. The organization says there's a 60 percent chance that a weak La Niña may develop this November—lasting until March. The event may influence temperatures, precipitation, and even snow across the country.

    Part of a natural climate cycle, La Niña can cause extreme weather across the globe. It's the cool phase of the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which is a naturally occurring global pattern that changes the wind and ocean temperatures in the Pacific. La Niña trade winds get more intense, causing cold water from deep in the ocean to rise, creating cooler ocean temperatures in the eastern Pacific.

    Related: It's Going to Be a Very Wet and Snowy Winter—See the Farmers' Almanac Forecast Map Here

    When El Niño, the warm phase of ENSO, occurs, trade winds that typically blow across the Pacific, in the direction of Asia, become weaker. This allows warm ocean water to sit along the western edge of South America. Because El Niño dominated the winter season last year, it was the warmest on record.

    While it is not completely clear how this La Niña will play out, experts believe northern parts of South America could see more rain than usual, and southern parts of the U.S. and Mexico could be drier. Northern regions of the country, as well as southern Canada, could see wetter weather than average. Last year, the north experienced drier weather while the south was wetter than usual.

    The NOAA says there have only been four La Niña events formed this late in the year, per their records, which start in 1950. Large amounts of cooler or warmer water under the ocean's surface combined with the NOAA's computer climate models help indicate when El Niño or La Niña are on the way.

    Read the original article on Martha Stewart .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    8 Trees You Should Never Plant in Your Yard, According to an Arborist
    Martha Stewart2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Sherwin-Williams Just Announced Its 2025 Color Capsule of the Year—See the 9 Beautiful Hues Here
    Martha Stewart3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    I take over 100 flights a year. Here are 3 airlines I absolutely love, and one I wouldn't want to fly again.
    Insider14 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Listeria Recall Expanded to Nearly 12 Million Pounds of Meat and Poultry Products From Major Retailers
    Martha Stewart3 days ago
    Yes, Deer Eat Mums—Here's How to Protect This Fall Bloom, According to Experts
    Martha Stewart2 days ago
    What's the Difference Between Brown and White Eggs—and Which One Is Healthier?
    Martha Stewart10 hours ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    How to Eat Acai the Right Way—Including Puree, Juice, and Berries
    Martha Stewart2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA9 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    When to Cut Back Irises for Beautiful Blooms Next Spring
    Martha Stewart3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Our 20 Most Popular Dessert Recipes Ever
    Martha Stewart1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    US says B-2 stealth bombers struck hidden Houthi weapons, sending a message to foes that nothing is out of reach
    Business Insider3 days ago
    This Is the Garden Color of the Year for 2025—and It's So Unexpected
    Martha Stewart1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy