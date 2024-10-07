Open in App
    • Martha Stewart

    Martha and Snoop’s New Collab Proves Why Their Iconic Friendship Is the Best

    By Olivia McIntosh,

    1 days ago

    Our favorite duo has teamed up again in a new collaboration.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBDdN_0vxrcpF100

    Getty Images

    Our favorite best-friend duo is back—this time, in cheeky new commercials for BIC's latest EZ Reach Lighter and matching phone case. As part of the collaboration, Martha and Snoop designed their own lighters and phone cases. Naturally, one of Martha's designs has "Good Things" emblazoned across the lighter.

    The commercial showcases Snoop and Martha’s unmatched bond and good taste in humor. In the video, Snoop and Martha are enjoying a nice night outside, smoking a turkey on the grill and roasting marshmallows over an open bonfire. In promoting the lighter, Snoop and Martha cheekily banter about all the things they can light up.

    Snoop and Martha end the commercial cozied up by the fire, roasting their marshmallows and concluding that it is “the ultimate night, the ultimate food, and the ultimate lighter.”

    Another commercial showcases the best friends enjoying strawberries with warm fondue. The commercial highlights how the lighter is convenient to use for hard-to-reach places and keeps your fingers away from the flames—with more cheeky innuendoes included!

    These aren't the first advertisements the best friends have collaborated on for this partnership. In August, Snoop celebrated Martha’s birthday “ Snoop Style ” in a bobblehead-inspired music video. Snoop and Martha rapped about what activities they were planning to celebrate Martha's birthday, landing on cheffing up a Martha-style homemade dinner for two.

    It is no secret these two best friends always have a great time with each—we just hope we get invited to their next get-together.

    Related: Snoop and Martha Aren't Just Friends—They're Best Friends, He Says on Her New Podcast

    Read the original article on Martha Stewart .

    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    L
    12m ago
    she's sickening 🤤 she should have stayed in the slammer
    Reddead2019 Dead
    29m ago
    snoop love him some vanilla
    View all comments
