Marshfield’s medical scene is busy and growing, with big-system resources and a small-town feel. If you’re in healthcare and want strong teams plus solid pay, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (placing with a horizontally integrated health system )

CompHealth (placing with a ) Location: Marshfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, shared cardiology call

Monday–Friday, shared cardiology call Highlights: Join 4 general, 3 interventional, 2 EP cardiologists + 9 APPs On-site cardiothoracic surgery , advanced imaging, EP, and heart failure program Teaching and research with a cardiology fellowship program Hospital-employed, H-1B cap-exempt , occasional outreach to system sites Safe, affordable central Wisconsin community; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination



This is a strong fit if you want a busy, well-supported cardiology practice with academic options and a family-friendly town.

Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health posting)

(Sanford Health posting) Location: Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy on Central, 630 S Central Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449

Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy on Central, Type: Part-time

Schedule: Weekend, Sat/Sun 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. (10 hrs/week)

Weekend, Salary Range: $18.15 – $29.00/hour

Job Function: Allied Health / Retail Pharmacy Tech

Prepare and dispense medications under pharmacist supervision in a community pharmacy setting. You’ll help with counting, labeling, inventory, billing, and keeping meds stored safely, using multiple computer systems. Great option if you want steady weekend hours, solid hourly pay, and benefits eligibility for part-time (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) if you meet the hours criteria.

Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health posting)

(Sanford Health posting) Facility: Marshfield Medical Center, 611 N St Joseph Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449

Marshfield Medical Center, Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour night shifts , ~ 36 hours/week

, ~ Salary Range: $35.00 – $48.00/hour

Sign-On Bonus: Up to $40,000 for qualified applicants

Job Function: Nursing – Inpatient Oncology / Nurse Navigator-style role

Work as an oncology RN guiding patients through diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. This role blends bedside care with care coordination, patient education, and advocacy, in a team-based environment with room for professional growth and advancement, plus a strong benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.