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🐱 Friendly Marshfield Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Marshfield, WI? These sweet cats at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter are hoping for a cozy, loving home.
Cooper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Personality: A bit shy and “spicy” at times, but making great progress with people
- Best home: Needs another confident cat in the home, or can be adopted with a sibling to help build his confidence
- Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter
- Contact: (715) 486-5140
👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dustin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Personality: Shy but improving every day; may be a little spicy while he learns to trust
- Best home: Should live with a confident resident cat or be adopted with a sibling for extra reassurance
- Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter
- Contact: (715) 486-5140
👉 Meet Dustin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sal
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Personality: Unsure of people but improving; may show some spice while he gains confidence
- Best home: Needs another confident kitty in the home or to go home with a sibling
- Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter
- Contact: (715) 486-5140
👉 Meet Sal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lily
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 8 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Personality: Past the wild kitten stage; steady, curious, and loving
- Best home: Wants to be your one and only cat — she does not care for other kitties
- Ideal match: Someone looking for a calm, devoted companion to share their home and quiet time
- Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter
- Contact: (715) 486-5140
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Strawberry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Personality: Very affectionate and loves being the center of attention
- Best home: Looking to retire from motherhood and be a solo kitty soaking up all the love
- Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter
- Contact: (715) 486-5140
👉 Meet Strawberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Warlock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 8 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Personality: Social, playful, cuddly; loves people and does well with other cats
- Good with other cats: Yes
- Adoption fee: $100
- Special: BOGO adoptions at the shelter — adopt one cat or kitten and there may be a second for a reduced fee (ask the shelter for details)
- Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter
- Contact: (715) 486-5140
👉 Meet Warlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Marshfield, WI area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Marshfield Area Pet Shelter at (715) 486-5140 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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