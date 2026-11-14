Looking for a new feline friend in Marshfield, WI? These sweet cats at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter are hoping for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Personality: A bit shy and “spicy” at times, but making great progress with people

A bit shy and “spicy” at times, but making great progress with people Best home: Needs another confident cat in the home, or can be adopted with a sibling to help build his confidence

Needs another in the home, or can be adopted with a sibling to help build his confidence Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter

Contact: (715) 486-5140

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality: Shy but improving every day; may be a little spicy while he learns to trust

Shy but improving every day; may be a little spicy while he learns to trust Best home: Should live with a confident resident cat or be adopted with a sibling for extra reassurance

Should live with a or be adopted with a sibling for extra reassurance Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter

Contact: (715) 486-5140

👉 Meet Dustin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Personality: Unsure of people but improving; may show some spice while he gains confidence

Unsure of people but improving; may show some spice while he gains confidence Best home: Needs another confident kitty in the home or to go home with a sibling

Needs another in the home or to go home with a sibling Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter

Contact: (715) 486-5140

👉 Meet Sal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 8 years)

Adult (about 8 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Personality: Past the wild kitten stage; steady, curious, and loving

Past the wild kitten stage; steady, curious, and loving Best home: Wants to be your one and only cat — she does not care for other kitties

Wants to be your — she does not care for other kitties Ideal match: Someone looking for a calm, devoted companion to share their home and quiet time

Someone looking for a calm, devoted companion to share their home and quiet time Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter

Contact: (715) 486-5140

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Personality: Very affectionate and loves being the center of attention

Very affectionate and loves being the center of attention Best home: Looking to retire from motherhood and be a solo kitty soaking up all the love

Looking to retire from motherhood and be a soaking up all the love Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter

Contact: (715) 486-5140

👉 Meet Strawberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 months)

Baby (about 8 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality: Social, playful, cuddly; loves people and does well with other cats

Social, playful, cuddly; loves people and does well with other cats Good with other cats: Yes

Yes Adoption fee: $100

Special: BOGO adoptions at the shelter — adopt one cat or kitten and there may be a second for a reduced fee (ask the shelter for details)

at the shelter — adopt one cat or kitten and there may be a second for a reduced fee (ask the shelter for details) Shelter: Marshfield Area Pet Shelter

Contact: (715) 486-5140

👉 Meet Warlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Marshfield, WI area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Marshfield Area Pet Shelter at (715) 486-5140 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.