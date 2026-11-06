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📅 Sign up for Marshfield youth cheer by Jan. 3, 2027
9 days ago
📢 Youth cheer program for 1st–6th graders in Marshfield
Cheer is open to kids in 1st–6th grade who want to have fun, build confidence, and show team spirit while cheering for the Marshfield Youth Basketball League.
- Fee: $50 per child
- Registration deadline: January 3, 2027
- How to sign up: Register online or in person at the Parks Department
- Kids will be placed into Squad A or B after registration (you can list any requests when you sign up)
- Each squad gets 4 practices and 3 performances
- Practices: Tuesday evenings; first practice is January 19
- Practice location: Safe room at Ellis O. Jackson Park
- Performance location: Marshfield Community Center, 110 Commercial St.
- Practice & performance schedule: TBA with the basketball game schedule
- Picture Day: TBA
This is a nice option if your child wants to try cheer in a low‑pressure, local setting.
More Info: Cheer • Marshfield, MO
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