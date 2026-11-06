📅 Sign up for Marshfield youth cheer by Jan. 3, 2027

📢 Youth cheer program for 1st–6th graders in Marshfield

Cheer is open to kids in 1st–6th grade who want to have fun, build confidence, and show team spirit while cheering for the Marshfield Youth Basketball League.

Fee: $50 per child

Registration deadline: January 3, 2027

How to sign up: Register online or in person at the Parks Department

Register or Kids will be placed into Squad A or B after registration (you can list any requests when you sign up)

after registration (you can list any requests when you sign up) Each squad gets 4 practices and 3 performances

and Practices: Tuesday evenings; first practice is January 19

Tuesday evenings; Practice location: Safe room at Ellis O. Jackson Park

Safe room at Performance location: Marshfield Community Center, 110 Commercial St.

Practice & performance schedule: TBA with the basketball game schedule

TBA with the basketball game schedule Picture Day: TBA

This is a nice option if your child wants to try cheer in a low‑pressure, local setting.