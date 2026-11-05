Marshfield Waste Disposal Site Closed Nov. 7–15

The local Waste Management disposal site in Marshfield will be closed to the public from Saturday, November 7, 2026, through Sunday, November 15, 2026, for maintenance on the facility's scale. During this time, residents cannot bring bulk waste or other trash to the site and are asked to plan other disposal options. The facility is set to reopen on Monday, November 16, 2026. More information: https://app.govoutreach.com/marshfieldcitywi/public/notify/posts/78538

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Marshfield